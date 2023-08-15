Mini radar to detect small drones unveiled at Army-2023 Forum

PATRIOT PARK /Moscow Region/, August 15./TASS/. Ruselectronics, an affiliate of Rostec state corporation, has for the first time presented multifunctional mobile radar capable of detecting small drones in the hovering mode, surface and radio transparent targets at the Army-2023 Forum, Rostec told reporters.

The radar was developed by the Rybinsk Instrument-making Plant, a member of Ruselectronics holding. The weight up to 25 kg makes it possible to use the radar on any carrier and as part of control teams going on foot.

"Completed tests demonstrated that the portable radar can be used in conditions of close city development, to protect water areas, by patrol teams, and is able to detect a miniature drone at a distance up to 500 m. Furthermore, the radar "sees" radio transparent targets also, for example, aerostats, which provides for extra protection of secured facilities," CEO of the plant Andrey Komogortsev said.

The Army-2023 International Military-Technical Forum is taking place at the Patriot Congress and Exhibition Center, the Alabino shooting range and the Kubinka airfield on August 14-20. The event is being organized by the Russian Defense Ministry. TASS serves as its strategic media partner.