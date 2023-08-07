Qatar used Russia’s facial recognition system at 2022 FIFA World Cup, says Rostec chief

MOSCOW, August 7. /TASS/. A Russian-made facial recognition system was used in 36 countries around the globe in 2022, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Chief Executive Officer of the Russian state corporation Rostec Sergey Chemezov said on Monday.

"Speaking about the facial recognition system, it was put into operation for the first time in 2018 during the FIFA World Cup [in Russia]," Chemezov said at a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"It is recognized as one of the best out there today," Chemezov continued. "In 2021, NtechLab was recognized as the most accurate in the world, especially given the terrorist threats."

"In 2022, we implemented these projects in 36 countries, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar matches," he added.