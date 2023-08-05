Russian forces destroy ammo depot, radar for detecting air targets — top brass

MOSCOW, August 5. /TASS/. The Russian forces destroyed an ammunition depot of the 44th Ukrainian mechanized brigade in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and a radar station for detecting air targets in the Kharkov Region, Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov said.

"The Russian troops hit 126 Ukrainian artillery units in firing positions, personnel and military equipment in 138 areas. In addition, a radar station for detecting air targets was hit near the Rogan settlement in the Kharkov Region," he said.

According to Konashenkov, an ammunition depot of the 44th Ukrainian mechanized brigade was also destroyed near the DPR’s settlement of Torskoye.