MOSCOW, July 1. /TASS/. T-90 tanks from Russia’s Battlegroup West have eliminated two US-made MRAP and HMMWV armored vehicles of Ukraine’s armed forces, Battlegroup Spokesman Sergey Zybinsky told TASS on Saturday.

According to him, the fighting vehicles were wiped out by the T-90 tanks in the line of defense of the First Tank Army in the vicinity of the Les Popov locality.

Additionally, near the Vasiltsovka and Peschanoye population centers, two foreign-made AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery stations were destroyed with Lancet loitering munitions.

"The crew of a Tor MLRS from an air defense group in the vicinity of the Ivanovka population center has eliminated a Furia reconnaissance drone," the military official concluded.