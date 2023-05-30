Russian top brass uploads clip of Grad rocket launchers hammering Ukrainian troops

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. The Russian Defense Ministry uploaded video footage of Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) hammering Ukrainian manpower and equipment in the Krasny Liman area during the special military operation in Ukraine.

"The teams of Grad MLRS from the battlegroup Center deliver accurate rocket strikes against the sites of the Ukrainian army’s amassed manpower and light armored equipment in the Krasny Liman direction. After getting target coordinates from reconnaissance teams and capabilities, they advance to the launch site and make a salvo of 122mm rockets against the enemy several minutes after that," the ministry said in a comment.

The Defense Ministry highlighted the well-coordinated efforts by artillery teams from Russia’s Central Military District. In addition, the Russian troops’ maneuverability saves the personnel and equipment from potential retaliatory strikes, it stressed.

Grad MLRS

The Grad is a Soviet and Russian-made 122mm multiple launch rocket system designed to strike enemy mechanized infantry and infantry units in amassment areas, during marches and in combat formations, and also artillery and mortar batteries, air defense forces and rear facilities.

The Grad MLRS can strike targets at a range of 40 km, operates 40 launch tubes and makes a full salvo within 20 seconds.