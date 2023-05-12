FSB detains Crimean resident on suspicion of high treason

MOSCOW, May 12. /TASS/. Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) has detained a local resident of Crimea on suspicion of treason for passing to the Ukrainian military data concerning the movement of a train carrying military equipment to the zone of the special military operation.

"A 34-year-old resident of the Republic of Crimea has been detained on suspicion of treason. It was found that the detainee had forwarded to a chatbot of one of the Ukrainian Telegram channels, used by Ukrainian special services for collecting intelligence, a video recording of a train carrying the Russian Defense Ministry’s military equipment to the zone of the special military operation," the FSB’s public relations center told TASS on Friday. The intelligence was transmitted to the Ukrainian forces and used by the enemy for missile strikes, the FSB added.

The FSB’s Investigative Department has launched criminal proceedings against the suspect under article 275 of the Criminal Code (high treason in the form of espionage), which provides for a prison term of 12 to 20 years or life imprisonment. The man was placed in custody.