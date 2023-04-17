Russian armed forces eliminate three Ukrainian sabotage teams in Kupyansk area

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The Russian military eliminated three Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance teams in the Kupyansk area, the Western Battlegroup spokesman Dmitry Shepelyavtsev told TASS.

"Servicemen of the Western Battlegroup detected and destroyed three sabotage and reconnaissance units of the adversary from the 14th separate mechanized brigade over the day in the Kupyansk area. The artillery fire disrupted two rotations of units of the Ukrainian armed forces at frontline positions near Orlyanskoe and Sinkovka settlements," the spokesman said.

"During the counterbattery operation, crews of the Msta-S self-propelled artillery unit destroyed a mortar crew of a 120 mm weapon near Dvurechnoe settlement," he added.