Russian forces wipe out three D-20 howitzers in Kharkov Region, DPR — top brass

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. Russian forces wiped out three D-20 howitzers in the Kharkov and the Donetsk People’s Republic in the past day during the counter-battery warfare, Defense Ministry Spokesman Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov reported on Saturday.

"In the counter-battery warfare, three D-20 howitzers were destroyed near Scherbakovka in the Kharkov Region, as well as near Orlovka and Dyleevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the spokesman said.

Konashenkov added that two 2C3 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers were eliminated near Vasilyevka in the Donetsk People’s Republic. A D-30 howitzer and a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer were also wiped out near Novodmitrovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyai Polye in the Zaporozhye region.