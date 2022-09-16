Chechen leader reports two new battalions joining troops in Donbass

GROZNY, September 17. /TASS/. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that Zapad-Akhmat and Vostok-Akhmat battalions had joined allied forces in Donbass.

"The servicemen of the Zapad-Akhmat and Vostok-Akhmat battalions together with their experienced commanders have joined the huge number of allied troops in Donbass. They possess modern equipment and advanced armaments," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Friday.

Kadyrov praised the fighting spirit of the Chechen special units, expressed confidence in their success and wished them the best in their mission.

Earlier, the Chechen leader reported that his republic would form four new battalions in order to assist the servicemen of the Russian Defense Ministry. On June 28, he reported that the first one of them, the Zapad-Akhmat battalion, had been formed led by Ismail Aguyev who had already distinguished himself during Russia’s special operation in Donbass.