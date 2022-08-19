Terrorists, White Helmets prepare false flag in Idlib to accuse Russia — Defense Ministry

MOSCOW, August 19. /TASS/. Terrorists from Jabhat al-Nusra (outlawed in Russia) and the White Helmets are plotting a false-flag scheme in the Syrian province of Idlib to accuse the Russian Aerospace Forces and the Syrian army of indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential areas, Major General Oleg Yegorov, deputy head of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of the Opposing Parties in Syria, told a briefing on Friday.

"According to information received by the Russian reconciliation center, militants from the terrorist group Jabhat al-Nusra together with representatives of the pseudo-humanitarian organization White Helmets plan a fake video in the settlements of Ariha and Jisr al-Shughur in Idlib province to accuse the Russian Aerospace Forces and Syrian government troops of indiscriminate strikes on civilian infrastructure and residential areas," he said.

According to him, five shelling episodes from the positions of Jabhat al-Nusra terrorist group were recorded in Idlib de-escalation zone in the past 24 hours. Aleppo province came under fire one time, while Idlib and Latakia provinces were shelled twice.

"In Aleppo province, a Syrian serviceman was wounded when terrorists used small arms to fire from the Tekad area at positions of government forces near Basratun settlement," Yegorov said.