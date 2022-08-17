Russian shipbuilders designing advanced surface ships and submarines — industry executive

MOSCOW, August 17. /TASS/. The United Shipbuilding Corporation (USC) is carrying out R&D work on order from Russia’s Defense Ministry to design advanced surface ships and submarines, USC Deputy CEO for Military Shipbuilding Vladimir Korolyov told TASS on Wednesday.

"On an assignment from the Defense Ministry of Russia, the Corporation is carrying out experimental design work to create new surface ships and underwater vessels," the executive said at the Army 2022 international military-technical forum.

The work is focused on raising the combat efficiency of ships and the quality of weapons, improving the technical characteristics of vessels and increasing their ammunition load, he said.

In the immediate future, crewless autonomous robotized ships will deploy to the sea alongside crewed combat vessels, the executive pointed out. Crewed combat ships will be outfitted with integrated combat control systems to embrace various operational systems, he added.

The Army 2022 international military-technical forum