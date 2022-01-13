Russia to end Proton-M launch vehicles production in 2022

MOSCOW, January 14. /TASS/. The Khrunichev Space Center will end production of Proton-M heavy-lift launch vehicles in 2022, the company’s press service told TASS.

"Ten Proton-M launch vehicles have been produced to date and are stored on the Moscow manufacturing site of the Khrunichev Center and in the Baikonur Cosmodrome. Four rockets undergo manufacturing. The year of 2022 is the scheduled deadline for completion," the press service said.

It was reported earlier that operations of the Proton-M will end in 2025. After that all launches of heavy spacecraft will be made using the Angara launch vehicle as a more eco-friendly one.