Debris of destroyed Soviet satellite poses no threat to space objects, says military chief

MOSCOW, December 9. /TASS/. The debris of a Soviet satellite that was destroyed by a direct hit during the tests on November 15 is under control and poses no threat to operational space vehicles, Chief of the Russian General Staff Valery Gerasimov said at a briefing for foreign military diplomats on Thursday.

"The fragments that emerged pose no threat to space activity in orbit. Currently, the fragments are moving along the trajectories outside the orbits of space stations, are under control and have been entered into the main catalog of the Russian space control system," Gerasimov said.

As the chief of the Russian General Staff said, on November 15 "successful tests were held to strike a defunct domestic satellite launched back in 1982".