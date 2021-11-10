Russian Pacific Fleet guided missile cruiser to pay visit to Seychelles in 2022

MOSCOW, November 10. /TASS/. The Pacific Fleet’s Slava-class Guards guided missile cruiser Varyag will pay a visit to the Seychelles Islands in 2022, Fleet Commander Admiral Sergey Avakyants said in an interview with the Defense Ministry’s Krasnaya Zvezda newspaper on Wednesday.

"A long-distance deployment by the Pacific Fleet’s flagship, Guards missile cruiser Varyag to the Republic of Seychelles is planned," the Fleet commander said.

The event will take place as part of international military cooperation, the admiral said, adding that he hoped that the coronavirus pandemic would not affect these plans.

In the middle of the training year, the Russian Pacific Fleet will hold operational exercises in remote areas of the Pacific. Compared to the current year, some tasks will be expanded, he said.

In addition, a group of the Pacific Fleet ships will take part in an Arctic exploration expedition, the admiral said.