Russian weapons maker Kalashnikov negotiates joint production in South America

LIMA /Peru/, October 31. /TASS/. The Kalashnikov Group of Companies is negotiating joint production of small arms with a number of South American companies, TASS learned during the SITDEF 2021 international arms exhibition in Peru.

"Currently, negotiations are under way with a number of companies about the possibility of organizing joint production, but no solid agreements have been reached yet," the company said.

According to the company’s press service, Kalashnikov eyes Brazil as one of potential production sites.

"The Kalashnikov Group of Companies is ready to consider establishing production under license in South American countries, for example in Brazil," it said.

Besides, the company said a plant to produce Kalashnikov AK-103 assault rifles is to start working in Venezuela in the near-term perspective.

The SITDEF 2021 international defense technology show will run through October 31 on the premises of the Peruvian Army’s headquarters in Lima. The defense show has been held every two years since 2007. Russia’s Rosoboronexport is a constant participant in the SITDEF defense show.