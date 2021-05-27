Putin says Russian troops must be sufficiently provided with long-range precision weapons

SOCHI, May 27. /TASS/. The Russian Army and Navy must be sufficiently provided with advanced long-range precision weapons, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said at a defense industry meeting on Thursday.

The Russian leader is completing on Thursday a three-day cycle of working meetings with the country’s top brass and defense enterprises on strengthening the Army, the Navy and the defense sector. He suggested that the meeting should first discuss "the prospects of developing and serially producing long-range precision weapons and other advanced strike capabilities."

"The analysis of military conflicts of the past few decades and the experience of the development of the world’s leading armies underscore the growing role of the efficient employment of, say, cruise missiles of various basing and also guided munitions," the head of state said.

In Putin’s opinion, "it is important to ensure that our Army and Navy are sufficiently outfitted with such advanced precision weapons."

In the coming years, "It is important to keep the required pace of producing advanced strike systems for the purposes of their employment and testing in the course of intensive combat training," Putin stressed.

"I would like to hear organizational and economic solutions from you today that will allow solving this task in the most efficient way and how much defense enterprises are prepared for the serial output of the most advanced weapon systems," the head of state said, addressing the participants in the meeting.

As the Russian leader pointed out, "the troops are now operating and receiving the latest Kh-101 and Kalibr long-range cruise missiles, ballistic and cruise missiles of the Iskander tactical missile system, multiple rocket launchers and smart air bombs of various caliber."

"By their characteristics, they are no inferior to and frequently outperform foreign rivals and are unique by some parameters," Putin stressed, adding that their unique properties had been proven in a real combat environment during a counter-terror operation in Syria.