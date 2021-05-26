State defense procurement order fulfilled by 99.8% in 2020, despite pandemic - Putin

SOCHI, May 26. /TASS/. Targets of the state defense procurement order were fulfilled by 99.8% in 2020, in spite of the pandemic, Russian President Vladimir Putin said opening a meeting with the military’s top brass, adding that it was a good indicator.

"The state defense procurement targets were fulfilled by 99.8% last year. It is a good result," the president said.

Putin pointed out that the coronavirus outbreak had a dramatic effect on the economy.

"The defense industry enterprises also faced thorny problems even though you gave support to them alongside the civilian part of our industry," he told the participants in the meeting.

According to the president, the timely measures helped to "maintain rhythm and stability of all the production processes along with the required rates of research and development work, serial production, modernization and the maintenance of weapons and equipment."

Putin emphasized that it was crucial to supply the troops with cutting-edge weapons and hardware strictly on time and in accordance with the schedule.

"Especially those with long manufacturing lead time," he said explaining that he meant weapons for the Aerospace Forces and the Navy.

"Yesterday, we spoke that there are quite a lot of high-tech products for other types of the armed forces," the president noted.