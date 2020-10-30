Military factories in Central Russia involved in over 250 national projects

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Military-industrial enterprises in Central Russia actively joined the implementation of the national projects and should not slow down their production diversification, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said Friday.

According to the official, the share of civilian produce at military factories in the Central Federal District of Russia increased to 21.3% last year, which exceeds the 17% goal. In order reach the 30% goal by 2025, as defined by Russian President Vladimir Putin, regional governors and military enterprise directors must "maintain the tempo," Patrushev said.

"We will continue to keep these matters under special control," the Secretary underscored.

According to Patrushev, the current result has been achieved thanks to implementation of preferences and benefits during state procurement and "active involvement of the military-industrial enterprises in the national projects."

"Currently, these enterprises are involved in over 250 projects in education, medicine, ecology and science," Patrushev said, also noting increased efficiency of promotion of civilian and dual-purpose products.