Upcoming Kavkaz 2020 military drills to involve nine foreign countries

MOSCOW, September 8. /TASS/. The Kavkas 2020 (Caucasus 2020) strategic military drills will take place between September 21 and September 26 and will involve nine foreign states, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said at a video conference Tuesday.

"I would like to discuss the upcoming Caucasus 2020 strategic exercise. It will take place between September 21 and September 26 and will conclude the operational and combat training events scheduled this year," Shoigu said.

"Participation of military contingents of nine foreign states is planned," the defense minister said, adding that nine more states will send their observers.