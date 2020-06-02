NATO defense ministers to hold videoconference on operations, drills June 17-18

BRUSSELS, June 2. /TASS/. NATO will hold a scheduled defense minister videoconference on June 17-18, the alliance’s press service said Tuesday.

"Meetings of the North Atlantic Council (NAC) at the level of Defence Ministers will be held via secure teleconference on 17-18 June 2020," the press service said. "The meetings will be chaired by the NATO Secretary General, Jens Stoltenberg."

The press service is yet to disclose the official agenda for the videoconference, however, diplomatic channels in Brussels told TASS that it is expected to focus on three topics - military operations and drills of the alliance amid the pandemic, consequences of the US unilateral exit from the Open Skies Treaty and the alliance’s military expenditure that is likely to contract again due to the pandemic’s economic fallout.