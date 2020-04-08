Russian Northern Fleet pilots kick off stratospheric drills over Arctic

SEVEROMORSK /Murmansk Region/, April 8. /TASS/. The crews of MiG-31 interceptor-fighters from the Northern Fleet’s composite air regiment will perform flights at maximum altitudes in the sky over the Arctic during tactical drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Wednesday.

"The crews of upgraded MiG-31 interceptor-fighters will practice assignments at a maximum altitude in the course of tactical flight drills that have started in the Northern Fleet’s separate composite air regiment this week. The pilots will climb to the lower layers of the stratosphere over the Arctic to an altitude of about 17,000 meters," the press office said in a statement.

During the drills, the crews of the interceptor-fighters will also practice joint operations with Su-24 bombers to strike a notional enemy’s forces at sea, on the ground and in the air, the press office said.

Overall, the maneuvers involve ten Su-24 bombers and five MiG-31 fighters, which will be performing flights both day and night, the press office specified.