Russian Northern Fleet anti-aircraft gunners eliminate enemy armor in Arctic drills

MURMANSK, March 23. /TASS/. The combat teams of Pantsyr-S1 surface-to-air missile/gun systems from the Northern Fleet’s tactical force stationed on Kotelny Island of the New Siberian Islands archipelago practiced delivering fire against ground targets during drills, the Fleet’s press office reported on Monday.

"The anti-aircraft gunners delivered fire against the targets that simulated a notional enemy’s combat hardware. The mock-ups of armored personnel carriers and snowmobiles located at a distance of three kilometers from the air defense missile systems were used as the targets. All the targets were successfully struck by the fire from the [Pantsyr-S1] systems’ rapid-fire guns," the press office said in a statement.

All the Pantsyr-S1 systems in service with the Northern Fleet and operational on Kotelny Island are adapted to low temperatures and are capable of accomplishing combat assignments in the Arctic without any additional adjustments, the press office specified.

The Pantsyr-S1 (NATO reporting name: SA-22 Greyhound) is a ground-based self-propelled surface-to-air missile/gun system designated to shield military and civilian facilities, including long-range air defense systems, from all modern and future air attack weapons.

The Pantsyr mounted on the truck chassis for greater mobility is armed with two 30mm guns, each of which is capable of firing up to 40 rounds per second, as well as 12 anti-aircraft missiles.