Troops use smoke screen to hide Buk-M2 launchers from enemy strike in Siberia drills

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The personnel of a radiation, chemical and biological protection formation stationed in the Altai Region in Siberia hid Buk-M2 missile launchers from a notional enemy’s precision weapons with the help of an aerosol screen, the press office of Russia’s Central Military District reported on Thursday.

"Under the scenario of special tactical drills, a notional enemy’s subversion and reconnaissance group planned a missile and bomb strike against Buk-M2 launchers, using laser marks. The personnel of an aerosol unit went on alert and hid the launchers, using a TDA-3 aerosol-screen generating vehicle. Military specialists created the appearance of a thick fog with the help of horizontal and elevated screens, thus providing a reliable cover for military hardware," the press office said in a statement.

The drills involved over 500 personnel from the 41st all-arms army and about 40 items of military and special hardware, the statement says.

The 41st all-arms army of Russia’s Central Military District is stationed in the Novosibirsk, Kemerovo, Altai regions and the Republic of Tyva. It integrates motorized infantry, artillery, air defense, radiation, chemical and biological protection forces and signal troops.