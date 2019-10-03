Commandos destroy enemy’s satellite ground stations in Volga area drills

MOSCOW, October 3. /TASS/. The personnel of a special forces unit from Russia’s Central Military District destroyed a notional enemy’s satellite communications basic mobile stations during drills near Samara in the Volga area, the district’s press office reported on Thursday.

"Under the scenario of the tactical drills, the commandos detected a large amassment of an illegal armed formation’s forces near a populated area. During further reconnaissance, the observers spotted camouflaged satellite communications stations. Snipers eliminated sentinels, firing noiseless VSS Vintorez sniper rifles while reconnaissance squads stormed the notional enemy’s command post, seized secret documents and blew up the stations," the press office said in a statement.

Tigr-M SpN armored vehicles armed with AGS-17 Plamya grenade launchers and Pecheneg machine-guns provided cover for the reconnaissance teams’ retreat, the statement says.

The drills involved about 500 personnel and over 50 items of military hardware.