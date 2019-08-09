Russia's Smetlivy destroyer monitoring USS Porter in Black Sea — defense ministry

MOSCOW, August 8. /TASS/. The Russian Black Sea Fleet's Smetlivy destroyer is monitoring the USS Porter in the Black Sea, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Thursday.

"The Black Sea Fleet has started monitoring the USS Porter after it entered the southern part of the Black Sea on August 8," the ministry said.

"The Black Sea Fleet's Smetlivy ship is tasked with directly monitoring the actions of the US Navy's ship in the Black Sea," the ministry added.

Earlier reports said that on June 30, Russia's Black Sea Fleet was monitoring USS Carney after it entered the Black Sea.