Russian diplomat blasts US, Canada for support of Kiev forces’ sniper activity in Donbass

MOSCOW, July 11. /TASS/. The United States and Canada are rendering support to the Ukrainian authorities in stepping up snipers’ activity in the Donbass region, which has allowed Ukraine’s military to unleash terror against civilians in the frontline area, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday.

"The command of the Ukrainian armed forces has unleashed true terror against civilians of frontline areas," the Russian diplomat noted.

"Increasingly intensive sniper fire by the Ukrainian armed forces has been witnessed. In this activity, Kiev is supported by Canada and the United States, which are regularly supplying various armaments, including sniper and anti-radar systems and are also training snipers," the Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

A female civilian was wounded in a Ukrainian sniper fire on July 6, the diplomat stated.

The Ukrainian troops "are continuing to purposefully destroy the civilian infrastructure and kill civilians" in the Donbass area, Zakharova added.

"Unfortunately, we do not see official Kiev’s adequate response to that," the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman stressed.