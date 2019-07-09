Russia, India to sign agreement on production of military spare parts

MOSCOW, July 9. /TASS/. Moscow and New Delhi plan to sign an agreement on the production of military spare parts in India, Deputy Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation Vladimir Drozhzhov told reporters.

"We have recently held the first meeting of a working group on the post-purchase maintenance [of military hardware] and agreed to step up preparations and the signing of an intergovernmental agreement on the production of spare parts in India. A draft agreement is currently under consideration at the domestic level," he pointed out.

"It will be a comprehensive agreement. Earlier, we suggested signing separate agreements on every type of military equipment but India said it wanted to combine all six agreements on the production of spare parts for planes, helicopters, armored vehicles, air defense systems, naval equipment and the Vikramaditya aircraft carrier, and we accepted it," he added.

According to the deputy director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation, there is great potential for establishing Russian-Indian defense joint ventures.