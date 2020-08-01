Russia records 5,462 new daily coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, August 1. /TASS/. As many as 5,462 coronavirus cases were identified in Russia in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 845,443, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday.

According to the crisis center, the daily coronavirus growth rate has remained at or below 0.7% for 11 days.

The Yamalo-Nenets and Chukotka autonomous regions reported the lowest growth rate (0%), the growth rate is 0.2% in the Moscow and Karachay-Circassian regions.

As many as 690 new daily coronavirus cases were identified in Moscow, 202 in the Sverdlovsk region, 170 in the Khanty-Mansiysk autonomous region, 161 in St. Petersburg and 159 in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

According to the crisis center, as many as 8,114 coronavirus patients were discharged from Russian hospitals in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 646,524. Over 76% of Russian coronavirus patients have recovered.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 95 to 14,058 in the past day. According to the crisis center, 1.66% of coronavirus patients have died in Russia.