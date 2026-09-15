Houthis assess shipping through Bab el-Mandeb Strait as safe

RABAT, September 15. /TASS/. Shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is proceeding normally, and reports of dangers to navigation are only misleading the international community, the de facto Yemeni Houthi foreign ministry in Sana’a reported.

"Shipping in the Bab el-Mandeb Strait is safe," the Houthis noted. According to the statement, "Saudi Arabia’s attempts to mislead the international community on this issue are baseless." The Houthis emphasized that "if the international community seeks stability and calm in the region, it should urge Riyadh not to interfere in Yemen’s affairs."

Yesterday, Zeid al-Washli, chairman of the board of directors of the Houthi-controlled Yemen Red Sea Ports Corporation, stated that, according to his information, "over the past 72 hours, nearly 85 ships have passed through the Bab el-Mandeb Strait." He emphasized that "this figure represents nearly 96% of the strait’s usual traffic volume."