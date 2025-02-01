Eight Palestinians released from prisons on Saturday to be deported to Egypt

CAIRO, February 1. /TASS/. At least 8 Palestinian prisoners to be released from Israeli prisons on Saturday as part of the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip will be deported to Egypt, Al-Qahira Al-Ikhbariya TV channel reported.

The channel did not provide information on the identity of those to be deported. There is also no information yet on whether they will be taken to third countries or remain in Egypt.

Earlier on Saturday, the Palestinian Hamas movement released three Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip. In return, Israel must release 183 Palestinian prisoners, 18 of whom are serving life sentences and 111 of whom were arrested after the Hamas attack on Israeli territory on October 7.