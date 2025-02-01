First people from Gaza arrive at Rafah border crossing with Egypt

CAIRO, February 1. /TASS/. The first people from the Gaza Strip have arrived at the Rafah checkpoint on the border with Egypt, which virtually ceased operations in May 2024, Al-Qahira Al-Ikhbariya TV channel reported.

The TV channel’s footage shows ambulances from Gaza arriving at the checkpoint carrying wounded children and teenagers. They are met at the crossing by Egyptian medics, who take the victims to hospitals in the cities of Sheikh Zuweid and El-Arish, near Rafah.

At least 50 wounded and sick Palestinians, mostly minors, accompanied by their family members, are expected to arrive in Egypt on Saturday. Earlier, the Palestinian enclave's Ministry of Health posted on its Telegram channel footage of the departure of the first group of victims and their relatives from Gaza.