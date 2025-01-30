Kiev may consider transit of Azerbaijani gas, but EU would rather prefer Russian — Fico

PRAGUE, January 30. /TASS/. Under external pressure, Vladimir Zelensky is beginning to consider the possibility of allowing gas from Azerbaijan to flow through Ukrainian land, but the resumption of Russian gas transit would be the best solution for Europe, Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico said,

"Under the colossal pressure that we are exerting on <...> Zelensky, Ukraine is beginning to entertain the possibility of transiting Azerbaijani gas via its territory," TA3 television quoted Fico as saying. "However, the resumption of Russian gas transit via Ukraine would be the solution that makes the most sense for Europe."

In his words, Zelensky’s decision to block Russian gas flows "has had catastrophic consequences, reflected in rising gas prices in Europe."

The prime minister went on to say that his country "at this point is having no problems" meeting domestic demand for gas. However, the Slovak government may find itself in a predicament later, when the time comes to refill its gas storage facilities for the year 2026. Besides, with the halt of transit, Slovakia has lost a significant source of government revenue in transit fees.

Fico also suggested that the resumption of Russian gas transit via Ukraine may be one of the terms included in the potential ceasefire deal between Moscow and Kiev.

On January 1, Russian gas transit to Europe through Ukraine was completely stopped due to Kiev's refusal to extend the agreement. Slovakia also received this gas. Slovak Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said on January 30 that Ukraine would not be able to meet its own natural gas needs after Zelensky halted transit from Russia.