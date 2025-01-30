Congo’s president tells top French diplomat country’s natural resources being plundered

HARARE, January 30. /TASS/. President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) Felix Tshisekedi and French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot held a meeting during which the sides discussed the situation in the country, which is characterized by the plundering of natural resources, mass killings and human rights violations.

"According to the presidency's communication service, this first visit of the top French diplomat to Kinshasa followed a series of telephone conversations between President Felix Tshisekedi and his counterpart Emmanuel Macron. During the exchange, which lasted more than an hour, President Tshisekedi described the situation in the country, characterized by the plundering of natural resources, killings and other massive violations of human rights. He regretted the unfortunate incidents outside the French embassy during a peaceful demonstration on January 28 in Kinshasa," the DRC president's office reported on its X page.

On January 28, a mass demonstration took place in Kinshasa in support of the Congolese army and against the policy of several countries, including France, towards Rwanda. It was accompanied by attacks on embassies. A fire broke out in the compound of the French diplomatic mission. Demonstrators accused Paris of supporting Rwanda, whose troops support rebels operating in the east of the Democratic Republic of the Congo.