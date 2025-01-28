Fierce fighting continues between Congolese army and M23 rebels in eastern DRC

HARARE, January 28. /TASS/. Intense fighting has reignited over the city of Goma in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), with relentless artillery exchanges between the Congolese army and rebels from the March 23 Movement (M23), news outlet Actualite reported.

According to official data, 17 people have been killed in the fighting for Goma since yesterday, and 367 others have been wounded. Emergency coordinator at Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) Virginie Napolitano said that while "it is difficult to estimate the death toll, there have been substantial human losses."

Despite claims from the M23 group that they have seized Goma, the country’s army still controls key strategic positions in the city. They are supported by Wazalendo, a rebel group allied with the republic’s official Armed Forces, Vital Kamerhe, president of the DRC’s National Assembly, or lower house of parliament, confirmed.

Meanwhile, the situation for Goma’s residents remains extremely tense, with critical infrastructure damaged and electricity, water, and communication disrupted. The local branch of the republic’s national broadcaster is not operating, as rebels control the mountain from which the signal is transmitted. DRC President Felix Tshisekedi is expected to address the nation later today. Yesterday, he convened a meeting with officials from all government agencies.

Clashes between government-aligned militias and a rebel alliance, led by the ethnic Tutsi-led M23 militia, are ongoing near Goma. Early on Monday, M23 fighters entered the republic’s largest city. The government blames Rwanda for supporting the rebels.