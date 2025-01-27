Belarusian CEC received no complaints that could affect election results — chairman

MINSK, January 27. /TASS/. The Central Election Commission (CEC) of Belarus has not received any complaints capable of influencing the results of the presidential election in the republic, CEC Chairman Igor Karpenko said at a press conference at the CEC information center.

"So far, we have not received any complaints from citizens or observers regarding violations of election law requirements during the voting process or the vote count that could affect the election outcome," Karpenko said.

He reported that approximately 600 ballots were removed from polling stations. "Some voters committed administrative offenses, such as taking pictures of ballots and removing ballots from the polling room. According to preliminary reports, about 600 ballots were taken out of polling stations," he said.

According to him, citizens ignored the West's appeals to arrange a mass ballot removal. "I would like to make a remark - the topic was widely discussed abroad. They urged people to take out ballots, even sending money for this purpose. Ultimately, they did not even manage to take out one ballot from each polling site. That’s how they work," he added.

According to the CEC, the incumbent Belarusian president, Alexander Lukashenko, is winning the election, having received the support of 5,136,293 voters, which accounts for 86.82% of the total votes.