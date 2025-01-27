City of Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo descends into chaos — media

PRETORIA, January 27. /TASS/. Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province in the east of Democratic Republic of the Congo, has descended into chaos as it is unclear who currently controls the city, the Congolese news website Actualite reports.

Shops and offices in the city center, which have been shut down, are being plundered by mobs, as well as homes left by local residents, the website notes. Gunfire can be heard on the city’s outskirts. The Congolese army is deploying troops from the town of Sake to Goma.

The leadership of the March 23 Movement announced in the early hours of Monday that the city had been taken by fighters. However, the Congolese authorities have not confirmed this information. President of the Democratic Republic of the Congo Felix Tshisekedi held an emergency government meeting overnight into Monday but no statement was issued afterwards.

Reuters reports, citing eye witnesses, that rebels are stationed in downtown Goma. According to the eye witnesses, the fighters are well armed.

According to Rwanda's KT Press Rwanda media outlet, members of the United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo have left Goma, crossing the border into Rwanda.

Goma, the capital of the North Kivu province, is located on the border with Rwanda. The city's population stands at about two million. The government of the Democratic Republic of the Congo blames Rwanda for providing military support to insurgent forces.