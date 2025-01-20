Russian national Trufanov among hostages to be freed by Hamas at stage one — ambassador

MOSCOW, January 20. /TASS/. Russian national Alexander Trufanov, who is also a citizen of Israel, is among the 33 hostages who are to be released during the first stage of Israel’s deal with Hamas, Israeli Ambassador to Russian Simona Halperin told TASS.

"Yes, this is true. We hope this will be the case, that he will be released under this deal," she said, adding that the "responsibility for his life and return" rests on Hamas.

Earlier, the Israeli Kan radion station made public the list with the names of 33 hostages to be freed during the first stage of the Gaza ceasefire agreement. Their families have been informed about their release. However, nothing was said about their condition. The Israeli side believes that most of them are alive.

Under preliminary agreements, the ceasefire was supposed to come into effect at 6:30 a.m. GMT on Sunday but its beginning was postponed until 9:15 a.m. GMT because Hamas delayed the list with the names of hostages it would release on day one. Three Israeli women, Romi Gonen (24), Emily Damari (28), and Doron Steinbrecher (31), were returned home on January 19. The latest data from the Israeli side estimates the number of hostages still held in Gaza at 94.