Slovakia, Russia plan to increase reciprocal visits — senior MP

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. Slovakia and Russia plan to increase reciprocal visits in 2025 with invitations for Russian cultural figures already being prepared at the republic’s ministry, Deputy Speaker of the Slovak parliament Andrej Danko said in an interview with TASS.

"We’ll see how it will all unfold. The first step was taken by Prime Minister Fico. As for our political party, we have three ministries: the Ministry of Culture - and invitations for your cultural figures are already in the works, - the Ministry of Tourism and Sports and the Ministry of the Environment. I will certainly recommend to our ministers to carry out mutual visits, but this is in the purview of the government," he said, replying to a question as to which particular visits are planned for 2025.

The Slovak delegation’s visit to Moscow, which included talks at Russia’s Federal Assembly and meetings with Russian ministers, concluded on Wednesday. Danko noted that he intends to hold talks with Russian representatives in the future as well.