Israel, Hamas to announce agreement no later than tomorrow — media

WASHINGTON, January 15. /TASS/. The Israeli government and the Palestinian radical Hamas movement will officially announce the agreement they have reached to impose a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and release hostages held in the enclave no later than Thursday, Axios reported, citing an Israeli official.

Another source told the outlet that "a breakthrough has been reached in the hostage release negotiations in Doha." "The head of Hamas' military wing, Mohammed Sinwar, has given his consent," the Israeli official claimed.

According to the website, the agreement calls for the release of 33 hostages in its first phase. This group is expected to include women, children, and men either suffering from health problems or over the age of 50.