Lithuanian Navy deploys two ships for NATO mission in the Baltic

VILNIUS, January 15. /TASS/. Two ships from the Lithuanian Navy have been deployed to take part in NATO’s Baltic Sentry mission to protect critical energy infrastructure in the Baltic, the Lithuanian Armed Forces command announced.

"One patrol ship and one anti-mine ship, equipped with a submarine robot, have set sail to take part in the Baltic Sentry mission," the command said.

The Lithuanian ships will perform patrol and control functions in close cooperation with counterparts from other countries. On Tuesday, the media reported that Lithuania will also send a military helicopter and a contact unit to take part in the exercise.

Previously, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte announced the launch of the Baltic Sentry mission, which is aimed at protecting underwater infrastructure. In particular, the operation will involve the alliance’s frigates and naval patrol aircraft. According to NATO, the mission was launched in response to damage suffered by the underwater cable connecting Finland to Estonia on December 25.