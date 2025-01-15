UNRWA to continue assisting Palestinians, ban or no ban — agency chief

DUBAI, January 15. /TASS/. The UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) will continue to provide humanitarian aid to Palestinians, even in the face of new Israeli legislation banning it from operating in the country, the organization's Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said.

He was speaking in Oslo at the Global Alliance for the Implementation of the Two-State Solution conference. UNRWA published the abstract of his speech on its official website. Lazzarini recalled that in two weeks, Israel's decision aimed "at ending UNRWA's operations in the occupied Palestinian territory" would come into effect, banning "UNRWA from operating in the 'sovereign territory of Israel.'" This means the agency's international staff will be denied visas to enter and work in the occupied Palestinian territories, and its employees "will be compelled to withdraw under protest." "We will however stay and deliver," Lazzarini assured. "UNRWA’s local staff will remain and continue to provide emergency assistance and, where possible, education and primary healthcare," he added.

Lazzarini explained that the Israeli government refers to the Jewish state's sovereign territory as "occupied East Jerusalem, in contradiction to international law and related resolutions of the United Nations Security Council and General Assembly." He added that "continuing to work will come at considerable personal risk for our Palestinian colleagues."

On October 28, 2024, the Knesset (unicameral parliament) of Israel passed a law banning the activities of UNRWA in the country. A total of 92 MPs voted in favor of the law, while ten opposed it. The law prohibits UNRWA from maintaining offices, providing services, or engaging in any activities, directly or indirectly, within Israeli territory.

The bill was drafted following reports about the alleged participation of the agency's employees in an attack on Israel by armed supporters of the Palestinian Hamas movement on October 7, 2023. Israel has repeatedly claimed that many UNRWA employees are linked to the radical movement.