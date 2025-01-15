Rapprochement between Tehran, Moscow, Beijing challenge for Trump — envoy

DUBAI, January 15. /TASS/. The rapprochement between Iran, Russia, and China jeopardizes the world order established by the United States and presents a significant foreign policy challenge for US President-elect Donald Trump, Iranian Ambassador to Russia Kazem Jalali said ahead of the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty between Moscow and Tehran.

"Currently, the greatest challenge and threat for the US is the rapprochement and cohesion between Iran, Russia, and China on foreign policy issues," Jalali wrote in an article for the Iran newspaper. In the medium term, he stated, Tehran, Moscow, and Beijing might combine their full power to challenge the Western world order and "build a multipolar, just, and democratic world." "This stands in direct contradiction to the interests and desires of the new US administration, which has adopted an ‘America First’ mindset," the Iranian diplomat emphasized.

The Treaty on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, which is expected to be signed during Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian’s visit to Moscow on January 17, is designed to mark the most important stage in relations between Russia and Iran. Officials from both countries point out that the document covers all areas of bilateral cooperation and will open new horizons in various areas of the countries’ collaboration, including defense, the fight against terrorism, the energy sector, finance, transport, industry, agriculture, science, and technology.

According to Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, Moscow attaches great importance to the document. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov noted that the Russian-Iranian agreement is not aimed against third countries.