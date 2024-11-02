Israeli Air Force strikes around 120 targets in Lebanon, Gaza

TEL AVIV, November 2. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has attacked approximately 120 different facilities belonging to militants in Lebanon and the Gaza Strip over the past day, the army press service reported.

According to the statement, the strikes were carried out against facilities of the Lebanese Shia organization Hezbollah and the radical Palestinian movement Hamas, which governs Gaza. The attack targeted missile launching sites, arms depots, and other military infrastructure, including command centers.

Tensions flared up again in the Middle East on October 7, 2023, when Hamas militants infiltrated Israeli territory from Gaza, killing residents of Israeli border settlements and taking more than 250 hostages. Israel responded by launching a military operation in the enclave to dismantle the military and political infrastructure of Hamas and rescue the hostages. The fighting is still active.

The Hamas attack took place simultaneously with an escalation of the situation on the Lebanese-Israeli border, where Hezbollah units began shelling Israel’s border areas, leading to the evacuation of tens of thousands of local residents. On September 23, Israel announced a military operation against Hezbollah, carrying out extensive airstrikes throughout Lebanon, including Beirut. A limited ground operation in southern Lebanon has also been underway since October 1.