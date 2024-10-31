Israel launches airstrikes against Hezbollah targets in Syria — army

TEL AVIV, October 31. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force has attacked the facilities of Lebanon’s Shia group Hezbollah on the territory of Syria, the Israel Defense Forces press service said.

According to its, the strikes targeted weapons depots and command centers used by the elite Radwan Forces units operating within the Hezbollah armed wing. The targets were located near the Syrian town of Al-Qusayr, which borders Lebanon, the army said.

According to the statement, the military had information that the Hezbollah unit responsible for supplying Shia groups with weapons had "recently expanded its activities" to that Syrian town. The Israeli Air Force strikes on the facilities are aimed at "reducing the transfer of weapons from Iran through Syria to Hezbollah in Lebanon," the press service said. To the same end, the Israeli Air Force previously struck "several border crossings between Syria and Lebanon used by Hezbollah for weapons smuggling," it added.

"With the support of the Syrian regime, the Hezbollah terrorist organization endangers the security of Syrian and Lebanese civilians by embedding command centers and forces in civilian areas in both these countries," the Israeli army said.