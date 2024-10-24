Sanctions in healthcare, epidemic control absolutely unacceptable — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. Political restrictions and sanctions in the sphere of healthcare and epidemic control are absolutely unacceptable, President Vladimir Putin said at the BRICS Summit in the BRICS Plus / Outreach format.

"The quality of healthcare and the epidemic control are the critical component of humanitarian development. Any restrictions and sanctions dictated by political considerations are absolutely unacceptable in this sphere for sure. Regrettably, such things do happen," the Russian leader stressed.

The task of BRICS is "to establish relations in these spheres in a way that the best achievements in medicine, medical equipment and epidemic control were property of all participating countries," Putin added.