Russia proposes system of equitable, indivisible security in Eurasia — Putin

KAZAN, October 24. /TASS/. During the BRICS summit Russia put forward an idea of creating a system of equitable and indivisible security in Eurasia, President Vladimir Putin said at a BRICS Plus/Outreach meeting.

"Many of our countries have put forward their very useful initiatives in this context. For its part, Russia came up with an idea of forming an inclusive and non-discriminatory system of equitable and indivisible security in Eurasia. The point at issue is that through joint efforts we can reliably guarantee genuine stability and create conditions for the peaceful development of all states and peoples on the continent," he said.

Putin emphasized that the countries present at the meeting have "vast capabilities and resources," possess high prestige on the global stage, and are actively applying this to genuinely contribute to global security.