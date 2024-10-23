News media from unfriendly countries represented at BRICS Summit — Russian MFA

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Some news media from countries that are unfriendly to Russia were granted accreditation for the BRICS Summit in Russia and are represented at the event, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"News media from so-called unfriendly countries, that is, countries with unfriendly regimes, the so-called Western mainstream media, are also represented," she said at a news conference. "They are allowed to cover both bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the forum and the final news conference, which is scheduled for October 24. They have permission. We don't have segregation."

The spokeswoman said the Russian Foreign Ministry uses "retaliatory measures only when Russian journalists and Russian media are harassed."

According to Zakharova, the BRICS Summit in Kazan, which "is without exaggeration one of the largest international events, is covered by almost 2,000 journalists from 59 countries.".