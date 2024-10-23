Ukraine receives another IMF tranche of $1.1 bln

MOSCOW, October 23. /TASS/. Ukraine received another tranche from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in the amount of $1.1 bln, according to the country's Prime Minister Denis Shmygal.

"Ukraine has already received about $1.1 bln from the IMF. The funds will be used to cover important budget expenses of a non-military nature," he wrote in his Telegram channel.

This tranche was received as a result of the fifth review of the country's economy under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF), approved in March 2023.

Kiev received previous, fourth tranche in the amount of $2.2 bln, from the IMF at the end of June. The IMF had previously approved a four-year program for Ukraine under the facility, with financing of $15.6 bln. The first tranche of $2.7 bln was transferred to Ukraine on April 3, 2023. Ukraine will have to pay $2.9 bln to the IMF by the end of this year to service the loans.