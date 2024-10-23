Belarusian president arrives in Kazan to attend BRICS Summit

KAZAN, October 23. /TASS/. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko has arrived in the Russian city of Kazan to attend the BRICS group’s summit, a TASS correspondent reports.

Rustam Minnikhanov, head of the Russian region of Tatarstan, welcomed Lukashenko at the airport, treating him to traditional Russian bread and Tatar snacks called chak-chak.

The Belarusian presidential press service said earlier that Lukashenko was expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings. According to Dmitry Krutoy, head of the Belarusian Presidential Administration, Minsk expects a meeting between the leaders of Belarus and China to take place on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Belarusian Foreign Minister Maxim Ryzhenkov, in turn, pointed out that Minsk had stepped up efforts to join BRICS as a partner state, hoping to get a positive response at the Kazan summit.