Israeli army strikes southern Lebanon — media

BEIRUT, October 23. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has carried out strikes on the settlement of Khiam in southern Lebanon, the republic's state-run National News Agency reported.

The report says that two air raids were carried out by Israeli forces, targeting the central area of Khiam.

Moreover, the IDF eliminated around 70 Hezbollah fighters in southern Lebanon over the past day, the army press service said in a statement.

"Over the past day, the troops eliminated approximately 70 terrorists in ground and aerial strikes," the report points out.

It added that three Hezbollah commanders were killed over the past two days. Additionally, the Israeli military uncovered and destroyed underground facilities belonging to the Shiite movement, along with several weapons caches, including rockets and anti-tank missile systems.

Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23, when it launched Operation Northern Arrows. Israel’s declared goal is to create safe conditions in the country’s northern areas so that tens of thousands of local residents could return to their homes. Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah was reportedly killed in Israel’s strike on Beirut on September 27. In the early hours of October 1, Israel announced the launch of a ground operation in Lebanon’s border areas.